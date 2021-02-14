Sunday, February 14, 2021  | 1 Rajab, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

‘Horse-trading has nothing to do with open or secret ballot’

Sheikh Rasheed says a few individuals sell their votes anyway

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Sunday that horse-trading has nothing to do with an open or a secret ballot.

"The ones who could be sold are sold anyway," the minister said, while speaking about the March 3 Senate election at a ceremony in Rawalpindi.

These lawmakers sell their votes to anyone, he said.

About the Islamabad long march, Rasheed said the Pakistan Democratic Movement would be given a free hand, if it chose to remain within the bounds of the law.

He urged the opposition alliance to change its mindset though.

The PDM, an alliance of Pakistani opposition parties, launched a campaign against PM Imran Khan’s government in September 2020. It has held several rallies in major cities of the country but the government has remained unmoved.

The alliance plans to hold a march towards Islamabad on March 26, aiming to overthrow the government.
Pakistan senate sheikh rasheed
 
