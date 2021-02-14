‘Horse-trading has nothing to do with open or secret ballot’

Sheikh Rasheed says a few individuals sell their votes anyway

"The ones who could be sold are sold anyway," the minister said, while speaking about the March 3 Senate election at a ceremony in Rawalpindi.

These lawmakers sell their votes to anyone, he said.

About the Islamabad long march, Rasheed said the Pakistan Democratic Movement would be given a free hand, if it chose to remain within the bounds of the law.

He urged the opposition alliance to change its mindset though.

The PDM, an alliance of Pakistani opposition parties, launched a campaign against PM Imran Khan’s government in September 2020. It has held several rallies in major cities of the country but the government has remained unmoved.