‘Horse-trading has nothing to do with open or secret ballot’

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Sunday that horse-trading has nothing to do with an open or a secret ballot."The ones who could be sold are sold anyway," the minister said, while speaking about the March 3 Senate election at a ceremony in Rawalpindi.These lawmakers sell their votes to anyone, he said.About the Islamabad long march, Rasheed said the Pakistan Democratic Movement would be given a free hand, if it chose to remain within the bounds of the law.He urged the opposition alliance to change its mindset though.The PDM, an alliance of Pakistani opposition parties, launched a campaign against PM Imran Khan’s government in September 2020. It has held several rallies in major cities of the country but the government has remained unmoved.The alliance plans to hold a march towards Islamabad on March 26, aiming to overthrow the government.
