HOME > Pakistan

Governor Ismail wants PM Khan to immediately remove Sindh IG

Says Mushtaq Mahar appears to have completely failed

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail wants provincial police chief Mushtaq Mahar replaced with immediate effect.

Governor Ismail has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan and informed him about the details of Haleem Adil Sheikh's arrest. He alleged that the Sindh Assembly opposition leader was tortured in custody.

"I have written a letter to the prime minister and apprised him of all the details," the Sindh governor said at a press conference in Karachi. "And I have recommended immediate removal of the Sindh IG."

He wishes for a police chief in Sindh "who may not oblige anyone".

Ismail alleged that Sheikh was locked up in a cell with other individuals at night and made to be roughed up. "This is what happened to the opposition leader in the province," he lamented.

The Sindh IG appeared to have completely failed, according to the governor. He said police officials testified that a snake was found in Sheikh's prison cell too.

Sheikh was arrested in Karachi's Malir last week. He is accused of violating electoral rules and interfering with an anti-encroachment operation in Memon Goth.

The Sindh Assembly opposition leader was remanded in the Memon Goth encroachment case.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh government released CCTV footage of the Karachi Central Jail in response to the accusations of torture by Sheikh.

The video shows Sheikh coming out of a door wearing light shalwar qameez and a dark waistcoat. He is accompanied by a police officer.

Just seconds after they walk out of the frame, few policemen are seen rushing towards the direction Sheikh went. Sheikh is then seen running back towards the door from where he walked out. A police guard covers Sheikh's shoulder as if trying to protect him.

Jail Superintendent Hassan Sehto said that Sheikh was not touched or slapped by the police. He was being transferred to B-Class jail when passing through the jail’s waiting area some prisoners chanted slogans.

Within 26 seconds, he was shifted back to the superintendent’s office, the prison official said.
