Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Pakistan

Former PTI MPA accuses Pervez Khattak of Senate horse-trading

Confesses to trading his vote in the last election

Posted: Feb 9, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Former PTI MPA accuses Pervez Khattak of Senate horse-trading

Photo: KP Information Department/Twitter

Former PTI MPA Ubaidullah Mayar has accused former KP chief minister of fixing the last Senate election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mayar confirmed that he and other party lawmakers received bribes from Senate candidates in the 2018 election of the upper house. He was speaking on SAMAA TV show Nadeem Malik Live Tuesday.

“The video that they shared was authentic,” he told anchorperson Nadeem Malik. “The detail of the amount was wrong.”

The former lawmaker claimed that each MPA was given Rs10 million. He said “it was the government’s money” and they were delivered the amount at the home of the then KP Assembly speaker.

Fida Muhammad Khan, a lesser-known politician from Malakand, gave them the money for their votes, Mayar said. He said that Khattak had recommended his name for the senator’s post.

“He didn’t belong to the PTI and neither was he a political worker,” Mayar told Nadeem Malik. The PTI expelled Mayar for trading his Senate vote in 2019.

RELATED STORIES

