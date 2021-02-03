FIA arrests three for running hawala, hundi business in Quetta

The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested three people for running a hawala and hundi business in Quetta.

An FIA Balochistan team raided a shop on Chuhar Road on a tip-off, according to an FIA spokesperson.

It seized cash worth millions of rupees, cheque books and electronic equipment during the raid.

The arrested suspects were identified as Matiullah, Ahsanullah and Muhammad Umar.

The FIA has registered a case against the arrestees and is further interrogating them.