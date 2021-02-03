Wednesday, February 3, 2021  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

FIA arrests three for running hawala, hundi business in Quetta

A case has been registered against them

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
FIA arrests three for running hawala, hundi business in Quetta

Photo: Online

Listen
The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested three people for running a hawala and hundi business in Quetta. An FIA Balochistan team raided a shop on Chuhar Road on a tip-off, according to an FIA spokesperson.  It seized cash worth millions of rupees, cheque books and electronic equipment during the raid. The arrested suspects were identified as Matiullah, Ahsanullah and Muhammad Umar. The FIA has registered a case against the arrestees and is further interrogating them.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan fia Pakistan Quetta

The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested three people for running a hawala and hundi business in Quetta.

An FIA Balochistan team raided a shop on Chuhar Road on a tip-off, according to an FIA spokesperson. 

It seized cash worth millions of rupees, cheque books and electronic equipment during the raid.

The arrested suspects were identified as Matiullah, Ahsanullah and Muhammad Umar.

The FIA has registered a case against the arrestees and is further interrogating them.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
FIA, Balochistan, Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke's Bay huts for beach project
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke’s Bay huts for beach project
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq's protocol vehicle crashes into car
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq’s protocol vehicle crashes into car
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi's Garden: police
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi’s Garden: police
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
Punjab secondary schools to hold exams in May, June
Punjab secondary schools to hold exams in May, June
JI to protest in 50 Karachi areas
JI to protest in 50 Karachi areas
PIA steward goes missing in Canada
PIA steward goes missing in Canada
Transgender model Rimal Ali joins PTI in ‘vengeance’
Transgender model Rimal Ali joins PTI in ‘vengeance’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.