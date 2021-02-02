Tuesday, February 2, 2021  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Fazl doesn’t consider no-confidence move against PM an effective option

Says PPP will have to satisfy PDM on the idea

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, believes that bringing a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan won’t be a “powerful” option against the government.

“The past experience [of no-confidence motion] against the Senate chairman, it doesn’t say it is a powerful [option],” Rehman said, when Aaj TV’s Asma Shirazi asked him if the move would be effective against the government.

The PDM, an alliance of 11 opposition parties, launched a protest movement against PM Khan’s government in September 2020. It held several rallies in major cities of Pakistan.

The opposition alliance accuses the country’s powerful establishment of bringing the PTI to power.

The PDM earlier threatened to resign en masse from the assemblies and boycott the Senate elections and by-polls. But it backtracked on the announcement weeks later.

It was reportedly the Pakistan People’s Party that opposed the PDM’s strategy and convinced it to contest the elections and not to resign from assemblies.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari proposed a few days ago that a no-confidence move be tabled against PM Khan in the parliament.

“The Pakistan Peoples Party will send this government home through PDM’s platform through a democratic, constitutional and lawful procedure,” he said on January 23.

Opposition parties would use the option of a no-confidence motion against the “selected prime minister” and “puppet speaker”, Bilawal added.

Fazl, however, said the PPP would have to take the heads of other opposition parties into confidence in the next PDM meeting on February 4.

“The party that talked about it will satisfy the forum after that it could be called the PDM’s decision,” he said.

The idea would be discussed in the meeting and then a strategy would be finalized, Fazl added.

 
