Thursday, February 18, 2021  | 5 Rajab, 1442
ECP rejects Pervaiz Rashid’s nomination papers for Senate election

He didn't pay Rs9.5 million dues to the Punjab House

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
ECP rejects Pervaiz Rashid's nomination papers for Senate election

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Election Commission of Pakistan has rejected PML-N leader Pervaiz Rashid’s nomination papers for the Senate election.

Rashid submitted his nomination papers for a general seat, according to the ECP. But his affidavit had a mention of technocrat seat.

The ruling PTI objected to Rashid’s nomination. It accused the PML-N leader of misrepresenting the facts, saying that he was not eligible to contest the election.

He didn’t submit the required documents, neither did he pay the Parliament Lodges expenses, PTI MPA Zainab Umar said in her application to the ECP.

On Thursday, Rashid failed to prove the payment of dues he owed, according to the ECP. He owed Rs9.5 million to the Punjab House.

Consequently, the ECP rejected his nomination papers. The Senate election is scheduled to be held on March 3.

