Friday, February 12, 2021  | 28 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Daska police release PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar

Police haven't made charges against him public

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Daska police release PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar
Listen
PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar has been released by the Daska  after briefly sremaining in custody, party sources said Friday. Tarar, the PML-N deputy secretary general, was in Daska to campaign for the NA-75 by-election. The PML-N is going to hold a rally in Sialkot on Saturday. Maryam Nawaz will address her party's supporters there. PML-N's Talal Chaudhry called Tarar’s arrest an attempt by the Punjab government to hurt the party’s campaign. “This arrest without any allegation or FIR is a kidnapping,” Chaudhry said. “We will give a massive reaction over it.” The police neither confirmed his arrest and nor the charges against him. “Right now, we have no information about the arrest,” Punjab minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan said. He said he will share with the media the charges against Tarar in an hour or two.
FaceBook WhatsApp
daska

PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar has been released by the Daska  after briefly sremaining in custody, party sources said Friday.

Tarar, the PML-N deputy secretary general, was in Daska to campaign for the NA-75 by-election.

The PML-N is going to hold a rally in Sialkot on Saturday. Maryam Nawaz will address her party’s supporters there.

PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry called Tarar’s arrest an attempt by the Punjab government to hurt the party’s campaign.

“This arrest without any allegation or FIR is a kidnapping,” Chaudhry said. “We will give a massive reaction over it.”

The police neither confirmed his arrest and nor the charges against him.

“Right now, we have no information about the arrest,” Punjab minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan said. He said he will share with the media the charges against Tarar in an hour or two.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Attaullah Tarar arrested, PMLN leader arrested
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
Karachi’s Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Hong Kong seizes 682kg of ketamine shipped from Pakistan
Hong Kong seizes 682kg of ketamine shipped from Pakistan
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
Sajid Sadpara waited 20 hours for father before descending K2
Sajid Sadpara waited 20 hours for father before descending K2
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.