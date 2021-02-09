Tuesday, February 9, 2021  | 25 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Construction of Gulbai-Mauripur road starts in Karachi

It'll be completed in six months

Posted: Feb 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Construction of Gulbai-Mauripur road starts in Karachi

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Sindh government has started the construction of Gulbai-Mauripur road in Karachi. It will take six months.

The construction of 5.25km dual carriageway from Gulbai to Y-Junction will cost Rs1.01 billion.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed on Tuesday the Sindh Local Government Department to construct a stormwater drain on either side of the road.

He was presiding over a meeting to review ongoing development schemes under the Karachi Package. “I want the drainage issues of the area resolved before the construction of the road,” he said.

The chief minister was informed that there were some encroachments along the road. He directed officials to remove these illegal structures.

An alternate route had been worked out for the construction of the road, officials told the meeting.

The chief minister said the project is very important to open up the Hawke’s Bay and the coastal belt for recreational purposes.

“The development of the city must be tourism-oriented,” he said. “It should attract tourists to the seashore and historical places like the Wazir Mansion and Jinnah House.”

The meeting also reviewed the condition of different underpasses and flyovers in the city. CM Shah directed the Sindh local government minister to hand them over to the KMC and DMCs to ensure their proper maintenance. 

Sindh LG Minister Nasir Shah, CM’s Advisor on Law Murtaza Wahab, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Karachi Commissioner Naveed Shaikh, LG Secretary Najam Shah, Karachi Administrator Laiq Ahmed, KWSB MD Asadullah Khan and others attended the meeting.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
Sindh, Karachi, road, construction, Gulbai, Mauripur,
 

