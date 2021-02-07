Balochistan govt backs open balloting in Senate election

The Balochistan government lent on Sunday its support to the centre for open balloting in the Senate election.

On Friday, President Arif Alvi signed an ordinance for an open vote in the Senate into a law. It is, however, subject to the Supreme Court’s approval under Article 186 of the Constitution.

The presidential ordinance was based on “good intent”, Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani said at a press conference Sunday.

“Though a final decision rests with the Supreme Court, we have supported the ordinance in principle.”

He said the opposition respects a capitalist, instead of respecting the vote. “Open balloting is being opposed out of hatred for the government.”

Shahwani accused the Pakistan Democratic Movement of trying to promote horse trading in the Senate election.