Sunday, February 7, 2021  | 23 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Balochistan govt backs open balloting in Senate election

Spokesman accuses PDM of trying to promote horse trading

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Balochistan govt backs open balloting in Senate election

Liaquat Shahwani. Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Balochistan government lent on Sunday its support to the centre for open balloting in the Senate election.

On Friday, President Arif Alvi signed an ordinance for an open vote in the Senate into a law. It is, however, subject to the Supreme Court’s approval under Article 186 of the Constitution.

The presidential ordinance was based on “good intent”, Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani said at a press conference Sunday.

“Though a final decision rests with the Supreme Court, we have supported the ordinance in principle.”

He said the opposition respects a capitalist, instead of respecting the vote. “Open balloting is being opposed out of hatred for the government.”

Shahwani accused the Pakistan Democratic Movement of trying to promote horse trading in the Senate election.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan senate
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Balochistan, Senate, open balloting, open vote, PDM, opposition
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq's protocol vehicle crashes into car
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq’s protocol vehicle crashes into car
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi's Garden: police
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi’s Garden: police
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
Kashmala's son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Kashmala’s son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI's Haleem Sheikh's family
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI’s Haleem Sheikh’s family
Watch: Father chases child refusing to go to school
Watch: Father chases child refusing to go to school
Karachi's Mauripur Road to be closed for 45 days
Karachi’s Mauripur Road to be closed for 45 days
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.