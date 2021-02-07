Ali Sadpara’s son says chances of his survival are bleak

The Pakistani mountaineer went missing while attempting to summit K2

Sajid Sadpara, the son of missing Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara, says that the chances of his father's survival are bleak.

Sadpara, John Snorri from Iceland, and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile were attempting the winter K2 summit but lost contact after they began their push from camp 3 at midnight between Thursday and Friday.

"I feel he returned after summiting [K2], there was wind [blowing] that night and they might have encountered some problems," Sajid told SAMAA TV.

He thanked the authorities for their cooperation in the search for the missing climber.

Asked if the search should continue, he said, "If the operation is carried out to search for the body then it is okay... otherwise the chances of his survival are bleak".

On Saturday, the Pakistan Army launched a search operation 30 hours after they were last heard from. A helicopter climbed to a height of 7000m, but returned unsuccessful in the attempt to locate them.