‘Won’t appear before NAB even if we’re torn to pieces’

JUI-F's Haideri says it defames first then says nothing found

Posted: Jan 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

JUI-F Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said on Friday they would not appear before the National Accountability Bureau even if they were torn to pieces.

"Why has Maulana Fazlur Rehman sahib said that if the government is to arrest [me] then it should go ahead, I won't go to NAB," Haideri said in his Senate speech.

"Even if we are torn to pieces, [we] won't appear before NAB because it humiliates and defames first and then says after the arrest that nothing was found."

The JUI-F senator accused the anti-corruption watchdog of blackmailing and making arrests on "someone's directives". He said his party didn't care about such a "liar institution".

Pakistan’s NAB has often been criticised over the arrest of opposition members, who accuse it of turning a blind eye to the cases involving members of the ruling coalition.

But Haideri was responded to by the Communication Minister Murad Saeed in the Senate. He asked NAB critics if the anti-graft body issued the Panama Papers.

The minister said the critics target institutions after being convicted of corruption by the courts.

