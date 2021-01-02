Woman throws child, jumps off six-storey Karachi building

A woman threw her child before jumping herself off a six-storey building in Karachi, eyewitnesses said Saturday.

A video footage of the incident showed the woman jumping from the roof of the building in Gulshan Iqbal Block-IV.

Residents of the area covered the ground with top covers of nearby vehicles amid efforts to convince her not jump off.

But the woman threw her one-and-a-half-year-old child before attempting suicide, the eyewitnesses said.

The woman and her son sustained injuries, and were being treated at a hospital.

The woman is a widow who lives in a rented house, according to the police. They said they were looking into the matter.