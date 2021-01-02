Saturday, January 2, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Woman throws child, jumps off six-storey Karachi building

Residents rescue both using top covers of vehicles parked nearby

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Woman throws child, jumps off six-storey Karachi building

A still from the video footage shows the woman jumping off the six-storey building in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal area. Photo: SAMAA TV

A woman threw her child before jumping herself off a six-storey building in Karachi, eyewitnesses said Saturday.

A video footage of the incident showed the woman jumping from the roof of the building in Gulshan Iqbal Block-IV.

Residents of the area covered the ground with top covers of nearby vehicles amid efforts to convince her not jump off.

Related: The myth of the Good Mother

But the woman threw her one-and-a-half-year-old child before attempting suicide, the eyewitnesses said.

The woman and her son sustained injuries, and were being treated at a hospital.

The woman is a widow who lives in a rented house, according to the police. They said they were looking into the matter.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Suicide woman
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi, woman, suicide, son, jumps off, Gulshan-e-Iqbal
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
United Motors' new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto's last moments, according to her closest friend
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, according to her closest friend
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
Pakistan's March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan’s March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.