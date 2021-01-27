Wednesday, January 27, 2021  | 12 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Woman dies awaiting treatment at Karachi hospital: family

Hospital staff kept demanding her relatives pay the fee first

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
Woman dies awaiting treatment at Karachi hospital: family

Relatives of the deceased woman protest outside the MMI hospital in Karachi. Photo: SAMAA TV

A young woman died awaiting treatment at the Memon Medical Institute hospital in Karachi earlier this week, her family alleged.

The woman, Nazia, fell on the road while pillion-riding a motorbike along with her brother. She was critically injured and taken to the MMI hospital.

But the hospital staff refused to treat her and asked Nazia’s brother to first deposit the fee, according to her family.

Her brother told SAMAA TV the hospital staff ignored his repeated pleas. He asked for some time assuring them he had cash at home but to no avail.

“Their nurses and doctors distanced themselves from [Nazia’s] bed,” another relative said. “They were telling [us] to ‘take the patient, she won’t be treated here’.”

An hour later, Nazia was referred to the Civil Hospital Trauma Centre without treatment, according to her family. But she had lost her fight for life by then.

Nazia’s relatives staged a demonstration outside the MMI hospital on Wednesday. They demanded the Sindh government take action against the hospital.

The MMI management requested SAMAA TV to visit the hospital to give its stance on the incident. But the hospital staff instead called in the police when a SAMAA TV team reached there.

The police left after confirming that the reporting team was there on the request of the management. The MMI management has yet to give its stance on the incident.

What does Sindh Injured Persons Compulsory Medical Treatment Act say?

The Sindh Injured Persons Compulsory Medical Treatment (Amal Umer) Act, 2019 makes it “compulsory to provide medical aid and treatment without any fear, to any injured person, to save their life and protect their health during an emergency”.

The law was passed by the Sindh Assembly in the aftermath of the death of Amal Umer. The 10-year-old girl was killed in crossfire between police and two robbers in Karachi’s Akhtar Colony on August 13, 2018.

The injured girl was rushed to the National Medical Centre, where the parents said the hospital “failed to provide emergency medical aid to her”.

FaceBook WhatsApp
accident hospital Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Radicalization and extremism, protect your child, radicalization young children online, Safer Children Radicalization, Dealing with radicalization, Radicalization, Prevent to Protect , child radicalization, Radicalization and violent extremism, prevent child radicalization
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Rawalpindi man hit by train while 'filming TikTok'
Rawalpindi man hit by train while ‘filming TikTok’
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
Pakistani builder making 'exact' copy of Paris in Gujranwala
Pakistani builder making ‘exact’ copy of Paris in Gujranwala
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.