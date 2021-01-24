Will defeat opposition’s no-confidence move against PM: foreign minister

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Sunday the PTI will defeat the opposition’s no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the national assembly.

The opposition parties’ move to table the no-confidence motion in the assembly is actually aimed at accepting PM Khan as Pakistan elected prime minister, he said while speaking to reporters in Multan.

The foreign minister said the opposition parties should go ahead with their plan to overthrow the government through no-confidence move. He added that the PTI defeat them through a constitutional way.

His remarks came two days after PPP Chairman announced in Larkana that his party will oust PM Khan’s government through a no-confidence move.

“The Pakistan People’s Party will send this government home through PDM’s platform through a democratic, constitutional and lawful procedure,” the PPP chairman had said at the inauguration of Larkana industrial zone.

“We will persuade members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement that we will strike in the assembly.”

Bilawal’s remarks were a clear indication of his opposition to the PDM’s strategy of agitation and a long march against the government.

The PDM is an alliance of 11 opposition parties, which launched a protest movement against PM Khan’s government in September 2020.

The opposition alliance has held several rallies in major cities of Pakistan. It accuses the country’s powerful establishment of bringing the PTI to power.

The PDM earlier threatened to resign from the assemblies en masse and boycott the Senate elections and by-polls. But it backtracked on the announcement weeks later.

It was reportedly the PPP that opposed the PDM’s strategy and convinced it to contest the Senate elections and by-polls and not to resign from assemblies.