Sunday, January 24, 2021  | 9 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Will defeat opposition’s no-confidence move against PM: foreign minister

Says Bilawal has accepted Imran Khan is the elected PM

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Will defeat opposition’s no-confidence move against PM: foreign minister

Photo: Shah Mahmood Qureshi/Facebook

Listen
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Sunday the PTI will defeat the opposition’s no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the national assembly. The opposition parties’ move to table the no-confidence motion in the assembly is actually aimed at accepting PM Khan as Pakistan elected prime minister, he said while speaking to reporters in Multan. The foreign minister said the opposition parties should go ahead with their plan to overthrow the government through no-confidence move. He added that the PTI defeat them through a constitutional way. His remarks came two days after PPP Chairman announced in Larkana that his party will oust PM Khan’s government through a no-confidence move. “The Pakistan People’s Party will send this government home through PDM’s platform through a democratic, constitutional and lawful procedure,” the PPP chairman had said at the inauguration of Larkana industrial zone. “We will persuade members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement that we will strike in the assembly.” Bilawal’s remarks were a clear indication of his opposition to the PDM’s strategy of agitation and a long march against the government. The PDM is an alliance of 11 opposition parties, which launched a protest movement against PM Khan’s government in September 2020. The opposition alliance has held several rallies in major cities of Pakistan. It accuses the country’s powerful establishment of bringing the PTI to power. The PDM earlier threatened to resign from the assemblies en masse and boycott the Senate elections and by-polls. But it backtracked on the announcement weeks later. It was reportedly the PPP that opposed the PDM’s strategy and convinced it to contest the Senate elections and by-polls and not to resign from assemblies.
FaceBook WhatsApp
PDM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Sunday the PTI will defeat the opposition’s no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the national assembly.

The opposition parties’ move to table the no-confidence motion in the assembly is actually aimed at accepting PM Khan as Pakistan elected prime minister, he said while speaking to reporters in Multan.

The foreign minister said the opposition parties should go ahead with their plan to overthrow the government through no-confidence move. He added that the PTI defeat them through a constitutional way.

His remarks came two days after PPP Chairman announced in Larkana that his party will oust PM Khan’s government through a no-confidence move.

“The Pakistan People’s Party will send this government home through PDM’s platform through a democratic, constitutional and lawful procedure,” the PPP chairman had said at the inauguration of Larkana industrial zone.

“We will persuade members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement that we will strike in the assembly.”

Bilawal’s remarks were a clear indication of his opposition to the PDM’s strategy of agitation and a long march against the government.

The PDM is an alliance of 11 opposition parties, which launched a protest movement against PM Khan’s government in September 2020.

The opposition alliance has held several rallies in major cities of Pakistan. It accuses the country’s powerful establishment of bringing the PTI to power.

The PDM earlier threatened to resign from the assemblies en masse and boycott the Senate elections and by-polls. But it backtracked on the announcement weeks later.

It was reportedly the PPP that opposed the PDM’s strategy and convinced it to contest the Senate elections and by-polls and not to resign from assemblies.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
No-confidence move, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan, PDM
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
Traffic plan for JUI-F's anti-Israel march in Karachi
Traffic plan for JUI-F’s anti-Israel march in Karachi
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Rawalpindi man hit by train while 'filming TikTok'
Rawalpindi man hit by train while ‘filming TikTok’
New cold wave entering Karachi this week: Met dept
New cold wave entering Karachi this week: Met dept
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
Sindh CM orders traffic management as Karachi to host AMAN-21
Sindh CM orders traffic management as Karachi to host AMAN-21
Don't take admissions in unauthorised two-year bachelor's programmes: HEC
Don’t take admissions in unauthorised two-year bachelor’s programmes: HEC
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.