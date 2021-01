PML-N leader went inside without giving her any response

“Be ashamed, be afraid of Allah,” the woman can be heard saying to Dar. “You have looted people.”

The video showed Dar going to his home without responding to the woman. Dar’s son Ali Dar did, however, respond to woman and said “you [should] be ashamed, you are leveling [false] allegations against people.”