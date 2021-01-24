Two TTP commanders among five terrorists killed in Waziristan: ISPR

At least five ‘terrorists’, including two commanders of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Paksitan (TTP), were killed in intelligence-based operations in North Waziristan, said Pakistan army Sunday.

The ISPR, Pakistan army’s media wing, said in a statement that the operations were carried out in Mir Ali and Khesur areas of North Waziristan.

The commanders were identified as Syed Raheem and Saifullah Raheem, according to the statement.

Syed Raheem, the ISPR said, was involved in at least 17 attacks on the security forces. He was also the head of the two suicide bombers’ training camps in Mir Ali and Wana areas.

The other TTP commander Saifullah Noor was involved in the killings of four tribal leaders and three engineers, read the ISPR’s statement.