Saturday, January 23, 2021  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Two men arrested for gang-raping a woman in Mardan

The police are hunting three other accused

Posted: Jan 23, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
Two men arrested for gang-raping a woman in Mardan

Photo: Trinette Lucas/Samaa Digital

Two men were arrested for gang-raping a woman in Mardan on Saturday, the police said.

Five men gang-raped the woman Wednesday evening, according to the FIR. She nominated Mehran, Hazrat Ali and Talha in her complaint.

Mardan District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah constituted a special team for the arrest of culprits. It arrested Mehran and Ali on Saturday.

The accused confessed to the crime and revealed the names of their two other accomplices as well.

The police have been conducting raids to arrest the other accused.

khyber pakhtunkhwa mardan rape
 
Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rape, police
 

