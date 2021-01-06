Two held on suspicion of murdering missing Lahore sisters

The Lahore police have arrested two men in connection with the murder of two missing Lahore sisters.

Both women went missing on November 26 after they left home for market, according to the police.

Body of one of the sisters was found in a drain in Sue-e-Asal area last week. The second body was found in another nearby drain Monday.

Both sisters were married. One of them had four children while the other had one. They were residents of the Kahna area.

Their family filed a missing complaint on the same day they disappeared. They said they didn’t have any enmity.

The police arrested a suspect, Naeem, on Tuesday. Another suspect identified as Mumtaz was apprehended Wednesday.

The suspects were being investigated.