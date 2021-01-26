Tuesday, January 26, 2021  | 11 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

‘Three former NAB chiefs can be jailed over Broadsheet issue’

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says the anti-corruption watchdog is itself accountable

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says that three former chiefs of the National Accountability Bureau can go to prison if justice is done in the Broadsheet case.

Abbasi said this while speaking to the media outside a Islamabad court Tuesday. He appeared before the court in the LNG terminal case.

UK-based firm Broadsheet LLC was hired in 2000 by General Pervez Musharraf’s government to recover assets stolen by the past Pakistani governments.

The contract expired in 2003 and the firm alleged it was not paid. It sued Pakistan in the London Court of International Arbitration in 2016 and won an award of $21 million in 2019. Islamabad appealed the decision in the London High Court and the award was increased to $33 million.

British authorities recently seized $28.7 million from the Pakistan High Commission’s account and the rest remains payable.

"This is just one case," the former premier said. "There are hundreds of such NAB cases."

He said these cases were just aimed at maligning political figures. "Three chairmen go to prison in the Broadsheet case, remand them too."

Abbasi noted that former military dictator Pervez Musharraf was also named in the case. There is no one to question a NAB prosecutor for testifying for Broadsheet LLC, he lamented.

"The prime minister must inform why his ministers kept asking for money from Broadsheet," the former premier demanded.

"Partners can never be arbitrators," he said on the appointment of former judge Azmat Saeed as the head of Broadsheet inquiry committee.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Broadsheet NAB shahid khaqan abbasi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
NAB, Broadsheet, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Rawalpindi man hit by train while 'filming TikTok'
Rawalpindi man hit by train while ‘filming TikTok’
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
Traffic plan for JUI-F's anti-Israel march in Karachi
Traffic plan for JUI-F’s anti-Israel march in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.