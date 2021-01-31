Sunday, January 31, 2021  | 16 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Successful in my constituency because of PM Khan’s support: Khattak

Says he is indebted to the prime miniter

Posted: Jan 31, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Successful in my constituency because of PM Khan’s support: Khattak
Listen

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said Sunday he is “indebted” to Prime Minister Imran Khan because he has always been “successful” in his constituency in Nowshera because of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s support.

“Clearly mentioned in my speech for the locals of my village in Nowshera that I’ sincere and indebted to Imran Khan,” said Khattak in a Twitter post.

His remarks came a day after his speech in Nowshera went viral on internet in which he said that he can topple the government in a day if he wants. The minister had also said that the opposition parties respect him but it will not stop him from defeating them all in the Nowshera by-election.

Khattak, however, had to issue a clarification after he came under attack on social media over his remarks.

“We are successful in our constituency due to our efforts and support of IK (Imran Khan),” he added in his Twitter post.

 
