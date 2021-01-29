Sindh seeks review of acquittals in Daniel Pearl murder case

The Sindh government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking review of its verdict that acquitted Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and three others in the Daniel Pearl murder case.

“The petition was filed to seek a review and request the court to recall the order of acquittal,” Sindh Prosecutor General Fiaz Shah said.

Pakistan’s top court dismissed on Thursday an appeal against a lower court’s decision to clear Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and three others over the killing, after nearly two decades in jail.

The decision has outraged the United States and triggered a legal tug of war between the Sindh government — which kept the group behind bars using emergency powers — and courts.

An official at the Karachi Central Prison, where Sheikh was being held, said they had not received a formal court order for his release.

“As soon as the order is formally received, it will be followed,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

The White House said it was “outraged” by the Supreme Court’s ruling and suggested allowing American officials to prosecute Sheikh.

Pearl was the South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal when he was abducted in Karachi in January 2002. He was researching a story on militants at the time.

Nearly a month later, after a string of ransom demands were made, officials received a graphic video showing Pearl’s decapitation.

Sheikh, a British-born jihadist who once studied at the London School of Economics, was arrested days after Pearl’s abduction. He had been involved in previous kidnappings of foreigners too.

He was later sentenced to death after he told a Karachi court that Pearl had already been killed days before the gruesome video of the journalist’s beheading had been released.

Last year, a lower court acquitted 47-year-old Sheikh of murder and reduced his conviction to a lesser charge of kidnapping — overturning his death sentence and ordering him to be freed after almost two decades in prison.

It followed filing of petitions, including from the Pearl family. But the Supreme Court rejected them in a split decision Thursday, upholding the acquittal.