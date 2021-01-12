Sindh CM seeks MQM-P, GDA’s support over gas crisis

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has asked the MQM-P and GDA lawmakers to support the provincial government’s demand for more gas supply to the province.

The MQM-P and GDA should side with the Sindh government over the gas crisis, CM Shah said, while speaking in the Sindh Assembly. He demanded the federal government provide the province 1,600MMCFD (million cubic feet a day) gas.

Sindh reportedly receives 1,000MMCFD gas from the federation at present.

In Dec 2020, the Sindh CM had asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to direct the Petroleum Division to allocate 1,600MMCFD gas to Sindh.

The province produced 68% of the total natural gas but it was still facing a gas shortage, he had said in his letter.

CM Shah said the Article 158 clearly states that the gas-producing province would have the first right to it.