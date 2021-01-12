Tuesday, January 12, 2021  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1442
Sindh CM seeks MQM-P, GDA’s support over gas crisis

Demands 1,600MMCFD gas from the centre

Posted: Jan 12, 2021
Posted: Jan 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has asked the MQM-P and GDA lawmakers to support the provincial government’s demand for more gas supply to the province.

The MQM-P and GDA should side with the Sindh government over the gas crisis, CM Shah said, while speaking in the Sindh Assembly. He demanded the federal government provide the province 1,600MMCFD (million cubic feet a day) gas.

Sindh reportedly receives 1,000MMCFD gas from the federation at present.

In Dec 2020, the Sindh CM had asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to direct the Petroleum Division to allocate 1,600MMCFD gas to Sindh.

The province produced 68% of the total natural gas but it was still facing a gas shortage, he had said in his letter.

CM Shah said the Article 158 clearly states that the gas-producing province would have the first right to it.

 
MOST READ
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
FIA raids software house on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba ‘dance party’
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan’s power breakdown
 
 
 
 
 
