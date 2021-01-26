Sindh allocates land for two new graveyards in Karachi

The Sindh government has allocated 60 acres of land for two new graveyards in Karachi’s District West.

Fifty-five acres have been allocated for a graveyard in Mowach Goth and five acres for the other in Mauripur.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah approved the allotment of land on the recommendation of the Sindh Board of Revenue’s allotment and reservation committee.

BoR’s Land Utilization Department allocated the lands under the Land Act,1912 and with the approval of the chief minister.

The administration is well aware of the shortage of graveyards in Karachi, according to Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed. The number of graveyards would be increased in other districts too.

The last graveyard was established in Surjani Town’s Sector-16 in 2018. It is spread over 12 acres. The graveyard was constructed in the tenure of former Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar.

There are 203 graveyards in Karachi, including the ones under the administrative control of the KMC, cantonment boards, and different associations and communities.

There are 51 graveyards under the KMC’s control, KMC spokesperson Ali Hasan Sajid told SAMAA Digital.

Of them, 38 are registered with KMC Graveyard Department, according to KMC Graveyard Deputy Director Sarwar Alam.

Thirteen other graveyards have yet to be registered with the metropolitan corporation.