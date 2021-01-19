Sheikhupura man stabs youngsters playing street cricket, kills one

A young man stabbed three youngsters playing street cricket in Sheikhupura on Tuesday, the police said.

The incident occurred in the Ghazi Minara area, according to police officials.

One of the boys died of the stab wound. The deceased was the only brother of five sisters. The body and the injured youths were shifted to a hospital.

The suspect, Tariq, was angry after not being included in the cricket game, the officials said.

The police arrested the attacker who is in his early 20s. He was being further interrogated.