Monday, January 11, 2021  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Seven-year-old girl raped, murdered in Khairpur

Police have arrested two suspects

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 12, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Seven-year-old girl raped, murdered in Khairpur
Listen
A seven-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Sindh's Khairpur district, the police said Monday. Her body was found in a field in Pir Jo Goth area, according to the police. She disappeared two days ago. Khairpur SSP Ameer Saud Magsi said the autopsy report confirmed the girl was raped before being murdered. “The SHO rushed to the spot and collected evidence from the scene after the crime was reported,” he said. The police arrested two suspects and their DNA samples were being sent for examination, SSP Magsi said. Sindh CM's aide Nawab Wasan told SAMAA TV that he had spoken to senior police officials and they would ensure that the culprits are brought to justice.
Police Sindh

A seven-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Sindh’s Khairpur district, the police said Monday.

Her body was found in a field in Pir Jo Goth area, according to the police. She disappeared two days ago.

Khairpur SSP Ameer Saud Magsi said the autopsy report confirmed the girl was raped before being murdered.

“The SHO rushed to the spot and collected evidence from the scene after the crime was reported,” he said.

The police arrested two suspects and their DNA samples were being sent for examination, SSP Magsi said.

Sindh CM’s aide Nawab Wasan told SAMAA TV that he had spoken to senior police officials and they would ensure that the culprits are brought to justice.

 
Khairpur, Pir Jo Goth, Rape, Sexual abuse
 

