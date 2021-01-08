See how mercilessly they were murdered, Hazara woman tells PM

She wants him to visit the Hazara families in Quetta

A woman who lost five members of her family in the Machh attack has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit the Hazara families in Quetta and see how mercilessly those coal miners were murdered.

“Imran Khan come [here] once, Imran Khan please come [here] once and see their necks, see how mercilessly they were murdered,” the Hazara woman pleaded. She fainted after saying those words.

The 10 coal miners were executed by unidentified men in their sleeping room in the Machh coal field area on January 3. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State’s Wilayah Pakistan arm.

The militant group released a graphic image that showed two armed men standing next to the bodies of the coal miners.

Hazara protesters have been staging a sit-in at a highway near Quetta for the last six days and have refused to bury their loved ones. They say they won’t bury the victims until PM Khan arrives in Quetta and meets families of the slain coal miners.

PM Khan, however, says he won’t go to meet the bereaved families until they bury the slain miners.

“We can’t do this if you set a condition for the burial of the dead,” he remarked at an event in Islamabad Friday. “You cannot blackmail a PM like this when we have agreed to everything else,” he added.

The prime minister has been under fire from the opposition for his remarks.

“If stubbornness had a face, it would be like that of Imran Khan,” PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said Friday.

“They want two words of kindness from you,” she said of the protesters at a press talk in Karachi. “Do they look like blackmailers?”