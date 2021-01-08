Friday, January 8, 2021  | 23 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

See how mercilessly they were murdered, Hazara woman tells PM

She wants him to visit the Hazara families in Quetta

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

A woman who lost five members of her family in the Machh attack has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit the Hazara families in Quetta and see how mercilessly those coal miners were murdered.

“Imran Khan come [here] once, Imran Khan please come [here] once and see their necks, see how mercilessly they were murdered,” the Hazara woman pleaded. She fainted after saying those words.

The 10 coal miners were executed by unidentified men in their sleeping room in the Machh coal field area on January 3. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State’s Wilayah Pakistan arm.

The militant group released a graphic image that showed two armed men standing next to the bodies of the coal miners.

Hazara protesters have been staging a sit-in at a highway near Quetta for the last six days and have refused to bury their loved ones. They say they won’t bury the victims until PM Khan arrives in Quetta and meets families of the slain coal miners.

PM Khan, however, says he won’t go to meet the bereaved families until they bury the slain miners.

“We can’t do this if you set a condition for the burial of the dead,” he remarked at an event in Islamabad Friday. “You cannot blackmail a PM like this when we have agreed to everything else,” he added.

The prime minister has been under fire from the opposition for his remarks.

“If stubbornness had a face, it would be like that of Imran Khan,” PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said Friday.

“They want two words of kindness from you,” she said of the protesters at a press talk in Karachi. “Do they look like blackmailers?”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan Quetta
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Hazara killing, Hazara protest, Hazara genocide, Imran Khan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Pakistan's schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
Karachi to get colder in January
Karachi to get colder in January
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi car rams into tree, breaks in half
Karachi car rams into tree, breaks in half
Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?
Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba 'dance party'
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba ‘dance party’
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.