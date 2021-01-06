Sectarian militant groups worst outcome of Afghan Jihad: Pakistan PM

Wednesday, January 6, 2021  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1442
Sectarian militant groups in Pakistan were the “worst outcome” of the Afghan Jihad in the 1980s and these groups are behind the attacks on the Hazara Shia community in Balochistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan told a Turkish TV channel Wednesday. “It’s a very unfortunate incident,” PM Khan told Turkey’s A News. “It stems from the legacy of the 1980s when the Afghan Jihad started in 80s, early 80s and when Pakistan participated in the Jihad, one of the worst outcomes of the Jihad was sectarianism in Pakistan.” He said these groups are targeting the Hazara ethnic minority in Balochistan. "The Hazara Shia community in Balochistan was targeted by these extremist sectarian groups, Sunni extremist groups,” the Pakistan premier said. They have now “morphed with ISIS or Daesh,” he said. On January 3, at least 10 coal miners were executed by unidentified men in their sleeping room in the Machh coal field area. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State’s Wilayah Pakistan arm. Related: Hard men in black gold land The militant group released a graphic image that showed two armed men standing next to the bodies of the coal miners. The black ISIS flag could also be seen in the picture. Hazara protesters have been staging a sit-in at a highway near Quetta for the last four days and they have refused to bury their dead. The protesters say they won’t bury the victims until PM Khan arrives in Quetta and meets families of the slain coal miners. In a tweet Tuesday, PM Khan urged the families to bury their loved ones “so their souls find peace”. He assured them he will soon come to Quetta to personally condole with the families. The Pakistan premier told the Turkish TV channel that he understands the pain of the Hazara community because he went to meet them as an opposition leader when they were targeted in the previous government’s tenure. “We will assure them of complete support and protection,” he said.
