Wednesday, January 27, 2021  | 12 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Saudi prince in Balochistan to hunt houbara bustards

Camp city set up in Dalbandin for the Saudi royal

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
Saudi prince in Balochistan to hunt houbara bustards

File photo

Listen
Saudi Arabia’s Prince Fahd bin Sultan has arrived in Balochistan to hunt houbara bustards in Dalbandin. Prince Fahd, who is also the governor of Tabuk province, reached Dalbandin in his special jet. He was welcomed by Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai. A camp city has been set up for the visiting prince in Dalbandin, where he will hunt the endangered birds, according to authorities. The two governors discussed bilateral ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in a meeting on Wednesday, according to an official statement. Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki was also present at the meeting.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan houbara bustard

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Fahd bin Sultan has arrived in Balochistan to hunt houbara bustards in Dalbandin.

Prince Fahd, who is also the governor of Tabuk province, reached Dalbandin in his special jet. He was welcomed by Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai.

A camp city has been set up for the visiting prince in Dalbandin, where he will hunt the endangered birds, according to authorities.

The two governors discussed bilateral ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in a meeting on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki was also present at the meeting.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Houbara Bustard, Houbara Bustard price in Pakistan, Houbara Bustard in Balochistan, Saudi Arabia, Saudi price, Fahd bin Sultan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Rawalpindi man hit by train while 'filming TikTok'
Rawalpindi man hit by train while ‘filming TikTok’
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
Pakistani builder making 'exact' copy of Paris in Gujranwala
Pakistani builder making ‘exact’ copy of Paris in Gujranwala
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.