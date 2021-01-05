Roads, water & sewerage: Sindh CM promises development in Karachi

Your browser does not support the video tag.

CM Shah shared updates on various projects, saying that the funds needed to complete 25% of the Malir Highway project this year have been released. The remaining funds will be released with the aim of completing the project next year, he added.

The chief minister spoke about an extensive environmental restoration programme in Korangi’s Ibrahim Hyderi to Lat Pasti, which have suffered years of damage as the city’s sewerage disposal site. The World Bank is funding the Yellow Line Project connecting Korangi to Mazar-e-Quaid and work on the project is expected to start soon, he said.

CM Shah said encroachments were a major obstacle in the way of upgradation of the city’s water and sewerage infrastructure. While the Sindh government is blamed for not clearing encroachments, this role does not lie with the province, he said. The job falls under the domain of the local government, particularly the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, which he said allowed these encroachments to spring up and affected the sewerage system.

Bilawal says upgrading Karachi’s infrastructure has always been a priority

Karachiites have long accused the federal, provincial and local governments of failing to deliver badly-needed roads, water supply and waste disposal facilities. Politicians have been accused of ignoring these projects for their poor optical value and focusing instead on the projects that do well for election campaigns.

Bilawal recognized the difficulties faced by the residents of the city. He spoke about how his party has been concerned about Karachi’s development. “We have shared multiple studies with previous governments, including some funded and conducted by the World Bank,” he said. “But we met the same response every time: no funds.” He said the PPP has attempted to solve this problem by focusing on revenue collection and public-private partnerships. “We are the top-performing province in terms of revenue collection,” the PPP chairman said.

Bilawal spoke about the Sindh government’s Neighborhood Development Programme, which he said is being funded by the World Bank. It focuses on upgrading roads, water supplies and the sewerage infrastructure. He citing the newly inaugurated Fishermen’s Square as the first delivery of the Sindh government’s vision. The PPP chairman said that building safe and clean public spaces isn’t necessarily “flashy”, but they are the building blocks of a healthy urban life. Maintaining these spaces and keeping them safe from damage after their inauguration is important for the government, he added.

He said the next phase of their Neighborhood Development Programme will include water supply lines and enhanced stormwater drains from Korangi to Ibrahim Hyderi.

About the census issue, he said, “Gerrymandering has been used to deprive Karachi’s citizens of their due rights”.

“However, Rome wasn’t built in a day,” the PPP chairman said. “It takes time to deliver on promises, but the PPP is working tirelessly, one day at a time, to give Karachi the infrastructure it has long been denied.”