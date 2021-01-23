Revised traffic plan for South Africa Test in Karachi

Follow the instructions to avoid any inconvenience, say traffic police
The Karachi traffic police have revised their plan for the Karachi Test between Pakistan and South Africa.
The match will be played at National Stadium from January 26 to 30. Different roads and arteries near the venue will remain closed for traffic from 9am to 6pm.
People have been advised to take alternate routes during these days. Below is the diversion plan issued from the Karachi Traffic DIG’s office:
The traffic police have urged the masses to follow the instructions to avoid any inconvenience.