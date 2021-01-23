Revised traffic plan for South Africa Test in Karachi

The Karachi traffic police have revised their plan for the Karachi Test between Pakistan and South Africa.

The match will be played at National Stadium from January 26 to 30. Different roads and arteries near the venue will remain closed for traffic from 9am to 6pm.

People have been advised to take alternate routes during these days. Below is the diversion plan issued from the Karachi Traffic DIG’s office:

Hassan Square Flyover

All kinds of traffic won’t be allowed to proceed towards Stadium Road from Liaquatabad via Hassan Square Flyover and University Road/Expo Turning towards Sir Shah Suleman Road

All vehicles will be diverted from the flyover to University Road. Similarly, National Stadium Flyover will remain closed for all kinds of traffic

Karsaz (Sharae Faisal)

Small vehicles will be allowed to proceed on Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road towards Stadium Signal. Heavy/public transport vehicles will not be allowed

Millenium (Rashid Minhas Road)

Dalmia Road will remain open for small vehicles from Millenium to Stadium Signal. Heavy/public transport won’t be allowed

New Town Chowrangi (University Road)

University Road/New Town turning will remain open for small vehicles towards Stadium Signal. Heavy/public transport won’t be allowed

Heavy traffic

All heavy traffic vehicles won’t be allowed to proceed from Sohrab Goth to NIPA, Liaquatabad No 10 to Hassan Square, and PPP Chowrangi towards University Road during the match

The traffic police have urged the masses to follow the instructions to avoid any inconvenience.