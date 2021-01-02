Saturday, January 2, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1442
Pakistan

Rasheed warns of swift action against those insulting army

Fazl says he'll lose his portfolio if he does so

Posted: Jan 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed warned on Saturday that his ministry would initiate action within 72 hours against anyone using derogatory words for the Pakistan Army.

Rasheed told reporters in Rawalpindi that opposition parties had accepted their defeat by agreeing to contest the by-elections.

The remarks by the interior minister came a day after PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the establishment had taken the whole system hostage.

He said on Friday the PDM would decide whether the opposition’s long march should be towards Islamabad or Rawalpindi. The opposition’s criticism won’t be limited to the government but it would be directed at its “backers” too, he added.

Fazl reacted to Rasheed’s statement, saying the minister won’t be able to register any cases within 72 hours.

The JUI-F leader said if Rasheed tried to do so, he would have no ministry.
RELATED STORIES

