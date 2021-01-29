Qureshi, US counterpart discuss Daniel Pearl case over telephone

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and US Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken discussed the Daniel Pearl case and the Afghan peace process in the first telephonic conversation between the two officials since Joe Biden took over the Oval Office.

“In the context of recent developments in the Daniel Pearl case, the Foreign Minister underscored that it was important and in the mutual interest that justice is served through legal means,” Pakistan’s Foreign Office said in a statement.

The Supreme Court dismissed on Thursday an appeal against the Sindh High Court’s decision to acquit Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and three others in the case.

In its reaction, the White House said it was “outraged” by the Supreme Court’s ruling and suggested allowing American officials to prosecute Sheikh.

The Sindh government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking review of its verdict that acquitted Sheikh and three others in the Daniel Pearl murder case.

Afghan peace process

Qureshi told Blinken that peace in Afghanistan through a negotiated settlement was one of the mutual goals of the US and Pakistan.

“It was essential to have reduction in violence leading to ceasefire and to work towards securing an inclusive political solution in Afghanistan,” he was quoted as saying.

“Pakistan had facilitated the Afghan peace process and remained committed to working with the United States as a partner for peace.”