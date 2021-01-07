Thursday, January 7, 2021  | 22 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Quetta sit-in: Balochistan govt accuses Maryam, Bilawal of doing politics

Says they provoked Hazara protesters by attending the sit-in

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The Balochistan government has accused the PML-N and PPP of doing politics on the Hazara sit-in in Quetta.

On January 3, at least 10 coal miners were executed by unidentified men in their sleeping room in the Machh coal field area.

The attack was claimed by the Islamic State’s Wilayah Pakistan arm. The militant group released a graphic image that showed two armed men standing next to the bodies of the coal miners.

Hazara protesters have been staging a sit-in at a highway near Quetta for the last five days and have refused to bury their dead. The protesters say they won’t bury the victims until Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Quetta and meets families of the slain miners.

Maryam and Bilawal visited the aggrieved families on Thursday along with other leaders of their parties.

But Liaquat Shahwani, the Balochistan government spokesman, said the behaviour of the two political leaders was irresponsible.

He accused them of provoking the protesters by attending the sit-in. "Politics was done on the sit-in in hushed words and soft sentences."

The spokesman said this was not the time to do politics, adding that opposition leaders should have urged the protesters to bury their loved ones.

He assured the Hazara community that the provincial government would bring the perpetrators to justice.

Shahwani said the Afghan government had asked for the bodies of its nationals and requested the protesters to hand them over to the government.

Of the 10 coal miners killed in Machh, seven were Afghan nationals. The Afghan foreign ministry informed Pakistan that the families of three slain miners wanted to bury them in Afghanistan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hazara maryam nawaz
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Balochistan, Hazara, Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N, PPP, Liaquat Shahwani, Machh, coal miners, Afghanistan, Hazara genocide, Hazara killings
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Motors' new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Pakistan's March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan’s March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Pakistan's schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Karachi to get colder in January
Karachi to get colder in January
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.