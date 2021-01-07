Quetta: Maryam condoles with families of slain Hazara coal miners

Says the state has failed to protect its people

On January 3, at least 10 coal miners were executed by unidentified men in their sleeping room in the Machh coal field area. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State’s Wilayah Pakistan arm.

The militant group released a graphic image that showed two armed men standing next to the bodies of the coal miners. The black ISIS flag could also be seen in the picture.

Hazara protesters have been staging a sit-in at a highway near Quetta for the last five days and have refused to bury their dead. The protesters say they won’t bury the victims until Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Quetta and meets families of the slain coal miners.

Maryam visited the Hazara sit-in on the western bypass in Quetta, where the Hazara community has been protesting with the bodies of the slain coal miners.

The PML-N leader said they would not let the government hide its failure and insensitivity.

"The state is responsible for protecting its people," she said. "I understand that this mother (state) has not protected you."

Maryam lamented the fact that the Hazara ethnic minority had been limited to a radius of two kilometers.

"They do not have the freedom to earn their livelihoods, they are not free to move," she said.

The PML-N leader said more than 2,000 Hazara people had been martyred in terrorist attacks so far.

She said she didn't have words to express herself.