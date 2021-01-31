Sunday, January 31, 2021  | 16 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Punjab wedding halls, restaurants to remain open after 10pm

Ban on indoor events will remain in place

Posted: Jan 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Posted: Jan 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Punjab wedding halls, restaurants to remain open after 10pm

The wedding halls, roadside hotels and restaurants with outdoor dinning arrangement will remain open even after 10pm, according to a notification issued by the provincial health department. The ban on indoor events will, however, remain in place, said the notification. The public parks will close at 6pm and only 300 people will be allowed to attend outdoor ceremonies. Last year, the provincial government had instructed the owners of hotels, restaurants and wedding halls to close their places at 10pm due to a rise in the number coronavirus infections in the country.
Coronavirus Punjab

