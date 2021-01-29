PTI to table constitutional amendment for open balloting in Senate

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is going to table a constitutional amendment in the National Assembly for open balloting in the Senate elections, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Firday.

“We are taking a constitutional amendment to the assembly,” he told reporters in Sahiwal. The move is aimed at eliminating corruption in the Senate elections in March 2021, he added.

The Election Commission of Pakistan earlier opposed the government’s plan for an open vote. It said a constitutional amendment was required for this purpose.

Opposition parties also expressed reservations over the government’s move, saying it couldn’t be done without a constitutional amendment.

“Everyone knows we don’t have a two-third majority but still we will table this bill so the whole nation knows who is trying to eliminate corruption from this country and who are the ones trying to protect it,” PM Khan said, while criticising the opposition parties.

The premier said he expelled 20 members from his party in the last Senate elections after an investigation revealed each one of them traded their vote for Rs50 million.

PM Khan said lawmakers were being offered money for their votes and “everyone knows it”.

“We also know which political leader is gathering money to buy people,” he said.