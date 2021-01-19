Tuesday, January 19, 2021  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1442
PTI received foreign funds through hundi: PML-N’s Dastagir

Claims its ME fundraising operation in-charge was made USC head

Posted: Jan 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago

PML-N leader Khurram Dastagir says the ruling PTI received foreign funds through multiple ways, including hundi.

Dastagir said this on SAMAA TV's show Nadeem Malik Live Tuesday night. Without naming the prime minister, he questioned how he was declared Sadiq and Ameen, when his own house was constructed illegally.

The PML-N leader was referring to PM Imran Khan's Bani Gala residence, which was regularised later.

Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda said the prime minister submitted details of his income and bank statements dating back 40 years.

"You should also bring [money] trail of the past 40 years," he told Dastagir.

Anchorperson Nadeem Malik asked the PML-N leader how was the money used to buy Avenfield apartments laundered abroad.

Datagir said he didn't know. "They should tell this," he pointed to Vawda.

Asked how the PTI received foreign funds, the PML-N leader said they came in "in their accounts, in the accounts of their servants".

"Foreign funds were transferred through hundi from Middle East," he said. "They came from Europe and Denmark too."

The funds from Denmark were first transferred to Dubai, according to Dastagir. From Dubai, these funds were transferred to Pakistan via hundi.

Hawala/hundi is a method of illegally transferring money in which a person pays a certain amount to someone in one country, and their relatives/friends receive it in another country. The practice is used to launder ill-gotten money abroad.

Asked about Dastagir's claims, Vawda said let the election commission announce its verdict and punish the party if it is found guilty.

Dastagir also said that the person who headed PTI's fundraising campaign in the Middle East was made the head of Pakistan's Utility Stores Corporation.

"Are you saying this on good authority," the anchorperson asked him.

Dastagir replied, "Yes, you may ask Zulfiqar Ali Khan."

Vawda, who represented PTI on the show, kept speaking of the Avenfield apartments or Khawaja Asif's iqama.

The minister didn't respond to Dastagir's claims.

