PTI names Haleem Adil Sheikh as Sindh Assembly opposition leader

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has nominated MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh as the Sindh Assembly opposition leader.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved Sheikh’s nomination, according to party officials. MPA Bilal Ghaffar’s name is under consideration for its parliamentary leader.

Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi will formally resign on January 18.

The PTI is likely to approach the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and the Grand Democratic Alliance to win their support for its nominee.

MQM-P’s Khawaja Izhar said they have not yet decided to support Sheikh. The MQM-P could also bring its own candidate, he told SAMAA TV.

A GDA meeting will hold consultation on the matter Sunday.