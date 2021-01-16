Saturday, January 16, 2021  | 1 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PTI names Haleem Adil Sheikh as Sindh Assembly opposition leader

Bilal Ghaffar being considered for the parliamentary leader position

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PTI names Haleem Adil Sheikh as Sindh Assembly opposition leader

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has nominated MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh as the Sindh Assembly opposition leader.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved Sheikh’s nomination, according to party officials. MPA Bilal Ghaffar’s name is under consideration for its parliamentary leader.

Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi will formally resign on January 18.

The PTI is likely to approach the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and the Grand Democratic Alliance to win their support for its nominee.

MQM-P’s Khawaja Izhar said they have not yet decided to support Sheikh. The MQM-P could also bring its own candidate, he told SAMAA TV.

A GDA meeting will hold consultation on the matter Sunday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Haleem Adil Sheikh PTI Sindh Assembly
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Haleem Adil Sheikh, Sindh Assembly, PTI, opposition leader, Firdous Shamim Naqvi
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
FIA raids software house on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
FIA raids software house on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan's power breakdown
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan’s power breakdown
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Saad Aziz handed 50-year imprisonment in two murder cases
Saad Aziz handed 50-year imprisonment in two murder cases
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.