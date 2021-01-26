Tuesday, January 26, 2021  | 11 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

PTI leader approaches ECP, seeks investigation into JUI-F’s foreign funds

Claims the party received funds from Iraq and Libya

Posted: Jan 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago

PTI leader Farrukh Habib has submitted an application in the Election Commission of Pakistan, seeking an investigation into the foreign funds received by the JUI-F.

Habib also submitted a transcript of one of the interviews of former JUI-F leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, in which he admitted to receiving funds from Iraq and Libya.

“Fazlur Rehman was funded from two foreign countries,” Habib told reporters outside the ECP office in Islamabad.

“They [should] tell us how much money they received from Libya and Iraq.”

The JUI-F should explain what it did with this money and whose agenda it promoted in the country, he added.
 
