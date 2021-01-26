PTI leader approaches ECP, seeks investigation into JUI-F’s foreign funds

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Habib also submitted a transcript of one of the interviews of former JUI-F leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, in which he admitted to receiving funds from Iraq and Libya.

“Fazlur Rehman was funded from two foreign countries,” Habib told reporters outside the ECP office in Islamabad.

“They [should] tell us how much money they received from Libya and Iraq.”

The JUI-F should explain what it did with this money and whose agenda it promoted in the country, he added.