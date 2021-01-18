Monday, January 18, 2021  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1442
PPP’s Ameer Ali Shah wins Umarkot by-election

Former Sindh CM defeated by over 20,000 votes

Posted: Jan 19, 2021
Pakistan Peoples Party’s Ameer Ali Shah has won the PS-52 Umarkot by-election, according to unofficial results. Shah secured 55,995 votes. His was followed by Grand Democratic Alliance’s Arbab Ghulam Rahim, who bagged 29,445 votes. Earlier in the day, several people were injured in clashes between PPP and GDA workers at two polling stations in the constituency. The provincial assembly seat fell vacant after PPP MPA Syed Ali Mardan Shah died of cardiac arrest last year.
