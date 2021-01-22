Friday, January 22, 2021  | 7 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PPP will overthrow govt through no-confidence move: Bilawal

Says will convince the PDM to use the democratic option

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his party will oust Prime Minister Imran Khan's government through a no-confidence move.

“The Pakistan Peoples Party will send this government home through PDM’s platform through a democratic, constitutional and lawful procedure,” the PPP chairman said at the inauguration of Larkana industrial zone.

“We will persuade members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement that we will strike in the assembly.”

Opposition parties will use the option of a no-confidence motion against the “selected prime minister” and “puppet speaker”, he said.

Bilawal’s remarks were a clear indication of his opposition to the PDM’s strategy of agitation and a long march against the government.

The PDM is an alliance of 11 opposition parties, which launched a protest movement against PM Khan’s government in September 2020.

The opposition alliance has held several rallies in major cities of Pakistan. It accuses the country’s powerful establishment of bringing the PTI to power.

The PDM earlier threatened to resign from the assemblies en masse and boycott the Senate elections and by-polls. But it backtracked on the announcement weeks later.

It was reportedly the PPP that opposed the PDM’s strategy and convinced it to contest the Senate elections and by-polls and not to resign from assemblies.
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Imran Khan, No confidence, PDM, PPP
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
Traffic plan for JUI-F's anti-Israel march in Karachi
Traffic plan for JUI-F’s anti-Israel march in Karachi
New cold wave entering Karachi this week: Met dept
New cold wave entering Karachi this week: Met dept
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
Don't take admissions in unauthorised two-year bachelor's programmes: HEC
Don’t take admissions in unauthorised two-year bachelor’s programmes: HEC
Pakistan's auto policy to focus on production of ‘cheap’ cars
Pakistan’s auto policy to focus on production of ‘cheap’ cars
Rawalpindi: Four killed after cousins open fire for opposing construction
Rawalpindi: Four killed after cousins open fire for opposing construction
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.