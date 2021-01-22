PPP will overthrow govt through no-confidence move: Bilawal

Says will convince the PDM to use the democratic option

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“The Pakistan Peoples Party will send this government home through PDM’s platform through a democratic, constitutional and lawful procedure,” the PPP chairman said at the inauguration of Larkana industrial zone.

“We will persuade members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement that we will strike in the assembly.”

Opposition parties will use the option of a no-confidence motion against the “selected prime minister” and “puppet speaker”, he said.

Bilawal’s remarks were a clear indication of his opposition to the PDM’s strategy of agitation and a long march against the government.

The PDM is an alliance of 11 opposition parties, which launched a protest movement against PM Khan’s government in September 2020.

The opposition alliance has held several rallies in major cities of Pakistan. It accuses the country’s powerful establishment of bringing the PTI to power.

The PDM earlier threatened to resign from the assemblies en masse and boycott the Senate elections and by-polls. But it backtracked on the announcement weeks later.

It was reportedly the PPP that opposed the PDM’s strategy and convinced it to contest the Senate elections and by-polls and not to resign from assemblies.