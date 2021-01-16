Police bust four-member dacoit gang in Layyah

Four members of an inter-district dacoit gang were arrested in Layyah on Saturday, the police said.

The arrestees were members of the Suleman Safdar gang, a police spokesman said. They had been robbing people for quite some time.

Officials seized Rs1,050,000, two motorbikes, and illegal firearms and ammunition from the suspects.

They were identified as Suleman Safdar, Shoaib, Muhiuddin and Haroon, the spokesman said.

A case has been registered against the suspects and they are being further interrogated.