HOME > Pakistan

Police bust four-member dacoit gang in Layyah

Seize Rs1,050,000, stolen motorbikes and illegal firearms

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: SAMAA TV

Four members of an inter-district dacoit gang were arrested in Layyah on Saturday, the police said.

The arrestees were members of the Suleman Safdar gang, a police spokesman said. They had been robbing people for quite some time.

Officials seized Rs1,050,000, two motorbikes, and illegal firearms and ammunition from the suspects.

They were identified as Suleman Safdar, Shoaib, Muhiuddin and Haroon, the spokesman said.

A case has been registered against the suspects and they are being further interrogated.

MOST READ
FIA raids software house on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan's power breakdown
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Saad Aziz handed 50-year imprisonment in two murder cases
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
