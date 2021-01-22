PML-N rejects Azmat Saeed’s appointment as broadsheet inquiry committee head

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has rejected the appointment of Justice (retired) Azmat Saeed as the head of Broadsheet inquiry committee.

“[They] are bringing their own arbiter now to cover up the Broadsheet matter,” Ahsan Iqbal said.

“Handing over the investigation to a person, who is himself a party to this who affair, means that you want to cover up.”

Iqbal said his party would not allow this.

Javed Latif noted that Saeed was on the board of directors of Shaukat Khanum Hospital. He was also a member of the bench that announced verdict against Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case, he said.

Latif said they would not allow the use of public money for political gains.