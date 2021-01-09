PML-N won’t field candidates against PPP in Sindh by-elections: Iqbal

Ahsan Iqbal hopes PDM parties would support them too

The by-elections on Sindh Assembly seats PS-52 Umerkot, PS-43 Sanghar and PS-88 Karachi are scheduled for February 16.

The announcement was made after a PML-N meeting in Lahore, presided over by its Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal.

The PML-N will contest the by-elections jointly with the Pakistan Democratic Movement, the meeting decided.

The PML-N is hopeful that PDM parties will support it in by-elections on Punjab Assembly seats previously won by the party, Ahsan Iqbal told reporters.

He said his party would fully participate in the Senate election too.

Iqbal criticised the ruling PTI saying that it had taken an NRO in the foreign funding case.

"The London plan was executed through foreign funding," he said of the PTI and PAT meetings in London ahead of the 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad.

"They kept creating unrest in the country through Indian and Israeli funding."

About the prime minister's Quetta visit, the PML-N leader shamed the government for linking a human tragedy to a sect.

"If Imran Khan completed his five-year term, then no one would be willing to run for the prime minister's post," he said.

Iqbal said the Model Town incident was a conspiracy related to the success of the London plan.

"The same hands were behind the Model Town incident that were behind the [2014] long march," he added.