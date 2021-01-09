Saturday, January 9, 2021  | 24 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PML-N won’t field candidates against PPP in Sindh by-elections: Iqbal

Ahsan Iqbal hopes PDM parties would support them too

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The PML-N has announced that it will not field candidates against the PPP in by-elections for Sindh Assembly seats.

The by-elections on Sindh Assembly seats PS-52 Umerkot, PS-43 Sanghar and PS-88 Karachi are scheduled for February 16.

The announcement was made after a PML-N meeting in Lahore, presided over by its Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal.

The PML-N will contest the by-elections jointly with the Pakistan Democratic Movement, the meeting decided.

The PML-N is hopeful that PDM parties will support it in by-elections on Punjab Assembly seats previously won by the party, Ahsan Iqbal told reporters.

He said his party would fully participate in the Senate election too.

Iqbal criticised the ruling PTI saying that it had taken an NRO in the foreign funding case.

"The London plan was executed through foreign funding," he said of the PTI and PAT meetings in London ahead of the 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad.

"They kept creating unrest in the country through Indian and Israeli funding."

About the prime minister's Quetta visit, the PML-N leader shamed the government for linking a human tragedy to a sect.

"If Imran Khan completed his five-year term, then no one would be willing to run for the prime minister's post," he said.

Iqbal said the Model Town incident was a conspiracy related to the success of the London plan.

"The same hands were behind the Model Town incident that were behind the [2014] long march," he added.
FaceBook WhatsApp
PML-N PPP
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PML-N, PPP, Sindh, by-elections, PDM
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Pakistan's schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi car rams into tree, breaks in half
Karachi car rams into tree, breaks in half
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba 'dance party'
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba ‘dance party’
Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?
Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.