Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Pakistan

PM Khan congratulates Biden on becoming US president

Wishes a stronger partnership with the US

SAMAA
Posted: Jan 21, 2021
Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated on Wednesday Joe Biden on becoming the 46th president of the United States. “I congratulate President Joe Biden on his inauguration,” PM Khan said on Twitter. He looked forward to working with President Biden in building a stronger partnership between Pakistan and the US. “Look forward to working with @POTUS in building a stronger Pak-US partnership through trade & economic engagement, countering climate change, improving public health, combating corruption & promoting peace in region & beyond,” PM Khan said. Biden took oath with a call to unity, vowing to bridge deep divides and defeat domestic extremism two weeks after a mob attack tried to undo his election victory. “Democracy is precious, democracy is fragile and at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed,” Biden said before a National Mall that was virtually empty due to the ultra-tight security and a raging Covid-19 pandemic that he vowed to confront immediately. “We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal," he said. "We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts, if we show a little tolerance and humility and we’re willing to stand in the other person’s shoes.”
