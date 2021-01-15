PM Khan accepts Nadeem Afzal Chan’s resignation

Prime Minister Imran Khan has accepted the resignation of his special assistant on parliamentary affairs Nadeem Afzal Chan, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division.

The resignation comes into effect immediately, according to the notification.

PTI leader Nadeem Afzal Chan sent his resignation to PM Khan on January 13, a source close to him told SAMAA TV.

Chan hasn’t commented on his resignation and neither disclosed the reason behind it.

He was appointed PM Khan’s special assistant on parliamentary affairs in January 2019.

Formerly affiliated with the PPP, Chan joined the PTI in 2018. He was made PM Khan’s official spokesman before being appointed SAPM.