Friday, January 15, 2021  | 30 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PM Khan accepts Nadeem Afzal Chan’s resignation

Chan has not yet commented on his resignation

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PM Khan accepts Nadeem Afzal Chan’s resignation

File photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Listen
Prime Minister Imran Khan has accepted the resignation of his special assistant on parliamentary affairs Nadeem Afzal Chan, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division. The resignation comes into effect immediately, according to the notification. PTI leader Nadeem Afzal Chan sent his resignation to PM Khan on January 13, a source close to him told SAMAA TV. Chan hasn’t commented on his resignation and neither disclosed the reason behind it. He was appointed PM Khan’s special assistant on parliamentary affairs in January 2019. Formerly affiliated with the PPP, Chan joined the PTI in 2018. He was made PM Khan’s official spokesman before being appointed SAPM.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan nadeem afzal chan Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has accepted the resignation of his special assistant on parliamentary affairs Nadeem Afzal Chan, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division.

The resignation comes into effect immediately, according to the notification.

PTI leader Nadeem Afzal Chan sent his resignation to PM Khan on January 13, a source close to him told SAMAA TV.

Chan hasn’t commented on his resignation and neither disclosed the reason behind it.

He was appointed PM Khan’s special assistant on parliamentary affairs in January 2019.

Formerly affiliated with the PPP, Chan joined the PTI in 2018. He was made PM Khan’s official spokesman before being appointed SAPM.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Nadeem Afzal Chan, Imran Khan, Pakistan, PM
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
FIA raids software house on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
FIA raids software house on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan's power breakdown
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan’s power breakdown
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
Saad Aziz handed 50-year imprisonment in two murder cases
Saad Aziz handed 50-year imprisonment in two murder cases
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.