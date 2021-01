A PIA plane, which was held back by the Malaysian authorities over a legal dispute, has arrived in Pakistan with 173 passengers, a PIA spokesperson confirmed Friday.

The Boeing 777 plane reached Islamabad from the Kuala Lumpur airport, the spokesperson said.

A Malaysian court had allowed on June 27 the return of the plane to PIA after it reached a settlement with the leasing company.

It was held back over a $14 million lease dispute.