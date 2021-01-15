PIA passenger aircraft ‘held back’ in Malaysia over lease dispute

A Pakistan International Airlines aircraft was “held back” in Malaysia because of a legal dispute between the airline and another party over its lease, the airline said Friday.

“A PIA aircraft has been held back by a local court in Malaysia taking one-sided decision pertaining to a legal dispute between PIA and another party pending in a UK court,” the PIA said on Twitter. “The passengers are being looked after and alternate arrangements for their travel have been finalized.”

At least 167 passengers were stranded at the Kuala Lumpur airport for the past couple of hours, according to a PIA spokesperson. A private company filed a case against the airline over a dispute pertaining to a lease payment of $14 million.

The case is also being heard in another country, the spokesperson said, adding that the PIA was making arrangements to bring back the passengers through a Middle Eastern airline.

Pakistan’s foreign office told SAMAA TV that the country’s high commission in Malaysia was in contact with authorities and they were trying to get the matter resolved.