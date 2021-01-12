Peshawar metro bus service resumes after several hours

The Peshawar metro bus service resumed after several hours Tuesday evening following a protest by its workers over pay cuts.

Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit workers went on a strike early Tuesday. They said Rs3,000 to Rs4,000 are deducted from their salaries every month for “violating the rules”.

Passengers were stranded after the bus service came to a halt. They said the protesters should have intimated them in advance.

TransPeshawar, which runs the BRT service, outsourced bus operations, ticketing, cleanliness, maintenance and security services to private firms, according to a TransPeshawar spokesperson.

These firms were responsible for hiring staff and paying them. The protesting workers were not directly linked to TransPeshawar.

Employers have assured the protesting workers that their reservations would be addressed, the spokesperson said.

The workers called off their strike after they were assured that their issues would be resolved.