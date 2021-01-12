Tuesday, January 12, 2021  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Peshawar metro bus service resumes after several hours

It was suspended because of workers’ protest over pay cuts

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Peshawar metro bus service resumes after several hours

Photo: AFP

The Peshawar metro bus service resumed after several hours Tuesday evening following a protest by its workers over pay cuts.

Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit workers went on a strike early Tuesday. They said Rs3,000 to Rs4,000 are deducted from their salaries every month for “violating the rules”.

Passengers were stranded after the bus service came to a halt. They said the protesters should have intimated them in advance.

TransPeshawar, which runs the BRT service, outsourced bus operations, ticketing, cleanliness, maintenance and security services to private firms, according to a TransPeshawar spokesperson.

These firms were responsible for hiring staff and paying them. The protesting workers were not directly linked to TransPeshawar.

Employers have assured the protesting workers that their reservations would be addressed, the spokesperson said.

The workers called off their strike after they were assured that their issues would be resolved.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Peshawar Peshawar metro bus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Peshawar, Peshawar metro bus, Peshawar BRT service, suspended, strike, staff, workers, employees, pay cuts
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
FIA raids software house on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
FIA raids software house on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba 'dance party'
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba ‘dance party’
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?
Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan's power breakdown
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan’s power breakdown
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.