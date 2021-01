Begum Zarin Musharraf, the mother of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, has passed away in Dubai, APML Secretary General Mehrene Malik Adam said Friday.

“Her departure is a big loss for Pakistan and former president Pervez Musharraf and his family,” Adam said on Twitter.

Born in India’s Lucknow city in 1920, Begum Zarin Musharraf had reportedly been ill for the past couple of months.

She had been living with her son in Dubai.